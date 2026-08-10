Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
Conservatives Are Using a Trojan Horse to Try to Kill RBG’s Greatest Legacy. It Might Just Work. by Reva Siegel and Mary Ziegler in Slate
A Culture Hooked on Generative AI is a Culture that Misses Female Sycophants by Kate Manne in More to Hate (Substack)
The Explosive Failures Fueling the Cyclospora Outbreak by Gregg Gonsalves in the Nation
Ariana Grande and the Disappointment of Diagnosis by Lauren Michele Jackson in the New Yorker
The Best Parenting Hack Is Being Rich by Olga Khazan in the Atlantic
When sex education funding is taken away, young people lose a safe space by Ebony JJ Curry in the 19th
From here and there:
The Trump Administration Is About to Step Up Its War on Abortion Access (Slate)
Maybe We Should Not Shrug as Celebrities Kill Themselves in Front of Us
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.