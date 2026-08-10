Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

Conservatives Are Using a Trojan Horse to Try to Kill RBG’s Greatest Legacy. It Might Just Work. by Reva Siegel and Mary Ziegler in Slate

A Culture Hooked on Generative AI is a Culture that Misses Female Sycophants by Kate Manne in More to Hate (Substack)

The Explosive Failures Fueling the Cyclospora Outbreak by Gregg Gonsalves in the Nation

Ariana Grande and the Disappointment of Diagnosis by Lauren Michele Jackson in the New Yorker

The Best Parenting Hack Is Being Rich by Olga Khazan in the Atlantic

When sex education funding is taken away, young people lose a safe space by Ebony JJ Curry in the 19th

From here and there:

The Trump Administration Is About to Step Up Its War on Abortion Access (Slate)

Democrats Must Unite

Maybe We Should Not Shrug as Celebrities Kill Themselves in Front of Us

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar