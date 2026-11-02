Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

How the Affordability Crisis Broke the American Dream by Jennifer Mercieca in Zócalo Public Square

Why Is the Media Ignoring the Stunning New Trump-Epstein Allegations? by Elie Mystal in the Nation

The Forty-Year-Old Report that Explains the Cornell Case by Kate Manne in More to Hate (Substack)

Tradwives Failed to Recruit Women, But They Helped Radicalize Men by Stefanie O’Connell in Too Ambitious (Substack)

Identity Politics Have Entered a New Phase by Jia Lynn Yang in New York Times Magazine

From here and there:

It’s Been a Very Male Election Cycle (Slate)

We Finally Know Why Trump Has Tried So Hard to Hide the Epstein Files

Paris is Burning

Election Interference Might Be Inevitable. Allowing It Isn’t.

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar