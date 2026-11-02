Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
How the Affordability Crisis Broke the American Dream by Jennifer Mercieca in Zócalo Public Square
Why Is the Media Ignoring the Stunning New Trump-Epstein Allegations? by Elie Mystal in the Nation
The Forty-Year-Old Report that Explains the Cornell Case by Kate Manne in More to Hate (Substack)
Tradwives Failed to Recruit Women, But They Helped Radicalize Men by Stefanie O’Connell in Too Ambitious (Substack)
Identity Politics Have Entered a New Phase by Jia Lynn Yang in New York Times Magazine
From here and there:
It’s Been a Very Male Election Cycle (Slate)
We Finally Know Why Trump Has Tried So Hard to Hide the Epstein Files
Election Interference Might Be Inevitable. Allowing It Isn’t.
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.