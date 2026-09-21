Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

She Wanted An Abortion. The State Wouldn’t Let Her Leave by Kylie Cheung in Abortion, Every Day (Substack)

The Supreme Court Is Being Asked to Intervene in a Texas Surrogacy Battle. It Must Say No. by Evelyn Tenenbaum in Slate

The Biggest Obstacle to Universal Child Care: Babies by Kendra Hurley in the Atlantic

Here’s How an AI Slowdown Could Actually Be Enforced by Will Knight in Wired

In Fighting for Every Black Child, Did I Betray My Own? by Nikole Hannah-Jones in the New York Times Magazine

From here and there:

Women Built MAHA. MAGA Bros Have Taken It Over. (Mother Jones)

How We Should Memorialize 9/11 (Slate)

The Childcare Problem Is a Time Problem

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar