Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
Why is being a mother so expensive in the United States? by Alia Chughtai and Marium Ali in Al Jazeera
No One Told Men the Floor Was Made of Women by Soraya Chemaly in Unmanned (Substack)
The Silence That Meets the Rape of Palestinians by Nicholas Kristof in the New York Times
My Role as a ‘Complicit’ Journalist by Michael Scherer in the Atlantic
The New Jim Crow by Joyce Vance in Civil Discourse (Substack)
Mothers are stretching every dollar — and still finding ways to care for their families by Barbara Rodriguez in the 19th
From here and there:
Abortion Access Is in Chaos. Blame the Supreme Court. (Slate)
“This is a time of get together, to think together, and to push from every angle”
The Promise and Peril of Abortion Pills
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.