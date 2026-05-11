Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

Why is being a mother so expensive in the United States? by Alia Chughtai and Marium Ali in Al Jazeera

No One Told Men the Floor Was Made of Women by Soraya Chemaly in Unmanned (Substack)

The Silence That Meets the Rape of Palestinians by Nicholas Kristof in the New York Times

My Role as a ‘Complicit’ Journalist by Michael Scherer in the Atlantic

The New Jim Crow by Joyce Vance in Civil Discourse (Substack)

Mothers are stretching every dollar — and still finding ways to care for their families by Barbara Rodriguez in the 19th

From here and there:

Abortion Access Is in Chaos. Blame the Supreme Court. (Slate)

“This is a time of get together, to think together, and to push from every angle”

The Promise and Peril of Abortion Pills

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar