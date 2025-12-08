Photo by Andrew Lvov on Unsplash

Her baby was in the NICU. She was in ICE detention. by Mel Leonor Barclay and Shefali Luthra in the 19th

Your Private Data Is Building Trump’s Voter Purge Machine by Abby Vesoulis and Ari Berman in Mother Jones

Rightwingers are trying to destroy women’s right to vote by Moira Donegan in the Guardian

Stop covering for the husbands by Amanda Montei in Mad Woman (Substack)

are GLP-1s undoing women’s body acceptance work? by Dacy Gillespie in Unflattering (Substack)

Traditional gender roles won’t get men what they want by Rachel Cohen Booth in Vox

The Great Un-Humaning

