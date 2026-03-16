Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

The Women Leaving the New Right by Sam Adler-Bell in New York Magazine

MAGA’s Baby Boom and Me by Inae Oh in Mother Jones

The President of the United States is afraid by Heather Delaney Reese on Substack

They Didn’t Want to Have C-Sections. A Judge Would Decide How They Gave Birth. by Amy Yurkanin in ProPublica

Trump Has Brought American Paramilitary Violence Home by Caleb Brennan in the New Republic

Gen Z Men Will Never Be Breadwinners by Katie Jagielnicka in The Noösphere (Substack)

From here and there:

For Millennials Like Me, the Iran War Feels Horribly Familiar

The Lesson From the McDonald’s CEO Who Couldn’t Eat His Own Burger

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar