Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
The Women Leaving the New Right by Sam Adler-Bell in New York Magazine
MAGA’s Baby Boom and Me by Inae Oh in Mother Jones
The President of the United States is afraid by Heather Delaney Reese on Substack
They Didn’t Want to Have C-Sections. A Judge Would Decide How They Gave Birth. by Amy Yurkanin in ProPublica
Trump Has Brought American Paramilitary Violence Home by Caleb Brennan in the New Republic
Gen Z Men Will Never Be Breadwinners by Katie Jagielnicka in The Noösphere (Substack)
From here and there:
For Millennials Like Me, the Iran War Feels Horribly Familiar
The Lesson From the McDonald’s CEO Who Couldn’t Eat His Own Burger
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.