Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

Why Is It So Hard to Ban Child Marriage? by Sarah Jones in Intelligencer

She Faced a Life-Threatening Miscarriage. Under Arkansas’ Abortion Ban, Even Calls to the Governor’s Office Didn’t Help. by Kavitha Surana in ProPublica

Listening to Cassandra: Misogyny, Classical and Modern by Rebecca Solnit in Meditations in an Emergency

We Won the Greatest Civil Rights Victory of Our Generation. Here Are Some Lessons for the Next One. by Evan Wolfson in Slate

The Great Romance Slump by Faith Hill in the Atlantic

From here and there:

The Pro-Teen-Pregnancy Movement Has Taken Over the Trump Administration (Slate)

The War on Women’s Sports

Why Don’t Conservative Men Protect Their Own Daughters?

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar