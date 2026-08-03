Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
Why Is It So Hard to Ban Child Marriage? by Sarah Jones in Intelligencer
She Faced a Life-Threatening Miscarriage. Under Arkansas’ Abortion Ban, Even Calls to the Governor’s Office Didn’t Help. by Kavitha Surana in ProPublica
Listening to Cassandra: Misogyny, Classical and Modern by Rebecca Solnit in Meditations in an Emergency
We Won the Greatest Civil Rights Victory of Our Generation. Here Are Some Lessons for the Next One. by Evan Wolfson in Slate
The Great Romance Slump by Faith Hill in the Atlantic
From here and there:
The Pro-Teen-Pregnancy Movement Has Taken Over the Trump Administration (Slate)
Why Don’t Conservative Men Protect Their Own Daughters?
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.