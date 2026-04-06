Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

Someday in Tehran by Laura Secor in the Atlantic

In Syria, Kidnappings of Women and Girls Fuel a Minority Group’s Fears by Ben Hubbard in the New York Times

The Nonsense Case Against Birthright Citizenship by Pema Levy and Isabela Dias in Mother Jones

The State Of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights: A 50 State Report Card by rePROs Fight Back

The Horrors That Could Lie Ahead if Vaccines Vanish by Lucas Waldron and Patricia Callahan in ProPublica

The Anti-Intellectualism of the Silicon Valley Elite by Elizabeth Spiers in the Nation

From here and there:

There’s a Clear Pattern to Who Trump Throws Under the Bus (Slate)

In Defense of Millennial Feminism (Slate)

No Country for Young Men

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar