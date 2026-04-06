Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
Someday in Tehran by Laura Secor in the Atlantic
In Syria, Kidnappings of Women and Girls Fuel a Minority Group’s Fears by Ben Hubbard in the New York Times
The Nonsense Case Against Birthright Citizenship by Pema Levy and Isabela Dias in Mother Jones
The State Of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights: A 50 State Report Card by rePROs Fight Back
The Horrors That Could Lie Ahead if Vaccines Vanish by Lucas Waldron and Patricia Callahan in ProPublica
The Anti-Intellectualism of the Silicon Valley Elite by Elizabeth Spiers in the Nation
From here and there:
There’s a Clear Pattern to Who Trump Throws Under the Bus (Slate)
In Defense of Millennial Feminism (Slate)
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.