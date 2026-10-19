Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

Household inequality is a breeding ground for the dehumanization of women by Stefanie O’Connell in Too Ambitious (Substack)

Is the Cornell Rape Case a Turning Point for Men? by Jackson Katz in In the Arena with Jackson Katz (Substack)

Raw chicken, malnutrition and fear: The ‘nightmare’ of being pregnant in an ICE detention camp by Kaley Johnson in the 19th and the Marshall Project

The Increasingly Long Drive to Give Birth in Rural America by Sophie Jager in the New Republic

From here and there:

The Death Penalty Degrades Us All

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar