How a Manosphere Star Accused of Rape and Trafficking Was Freed by Megan Twohey and Isabella Kwai in the New York Times

‘I Didn’t Vote for This’: A Revolt Against DOGE Cuts, Deep in Trump Country by Cassidy Randall in Politico

There’s a Reason Women Aren’t Swooning Over AI Like Men Are by Katie Jgln in The Noösphere (Substack)

What Your Cheap Clothes Cost the Planet by Sachi Mulkey and Rebecca McCarthy in the Nation

Inside Stephen Miller’s Dark Plot to Build a MAGA Terror State by Greg Sargent in the New Republic

The Texas Senate Primary Will Tell Us a Lot About Where Democrats Are Headed (Slate)

The Real “Digital Divide”

