Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
Renee Good’s Killing Has Unleashed MAGA’s Misogyny by Jeet Heer in the Nation
How IVF has led to a record number of single moms in their 40s by Pallavi Gogoi and Janet W. Lee in NPR
The Wrath of Stephen Miller by Ashley Parker, Michael Scherer, and Nick Miroff in the Atlantic
It Doesn’t Surprise Me That a Black Midwife Died in Childbirth by Terrina Taylor in Slate
The Robot and the Philosopher by Dan Turello in the New Yorker
Inside Minneapolis’s Sprawling Network of ICE Watchers by Kris Maher, Jim Carlton, and Jennifer Calfas in the Wall Street Journal
From here and there:
Seven Ways the Trump Administration Has Made Pregnancy More Dangerous (Ms. Magazine)
Trump Is Going Full Dick Cheney on Foreign Policy. MAGA Is Twisting Itself Into Knots to Defend It. (Slate)
The Big Problem With Conservatives’ Favorite Criticism of the Media (Slate)
A Year of Trump Administration Attacks on Abortion Rights
The Regime’s Demand: Believe Them, Not Your Own Eyes
The Plundering, Imperial Presidency
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
