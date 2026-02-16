Monday Reads
Trump’s War on History by Dan Friedman and Amanda Moore in Mother Jones
‘They All Tried to Break Me’: Gisèle Pelicot Shares Her Story by Lulu Garcia-Navarro in the New York Times Magazine
The Trauma of Ordinary Girlhood by Jo-Ann Finkelstein in Raising Her Voice (Substack)
Trump’s Sick Campaign to Gamify Violence by Grace Segers and Tori Otten in the New Republic
Even the Hospitals Aren’t Safe in Iran by Cora Engelbrecht in the New Yorker
Trump Is Determined to Make America’s Air Terrible Again (Slate)
The Trump Administration Is Conditioning Foreign Aid on Restricting Free Speech
