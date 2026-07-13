Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
What Women Saw in Grant Platner by Rebecca Traister in Intelligencer
When the Male Gaze Turns on Men by Kate Manne in the New York Times
What Teenage Boys Already Know: What’s a Little Rape Compared to a Man’s Potential? by Soraya Chemaly in Unmanned (Substack)
Me, Myself, and IUDs by Julia Lure in Mother Jones
Meet Gen Z’s Phyllis Schlafly—She Hopes by Jessica Valenti in Abortion, Every Day (Substack)
A Free-Speech Meltdown by Gal Beckerman in the Atlantic
From here and there:
We Need More Good Men (Slate)
The Leftists Debasing Themselves to Defend Graham Platner
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.