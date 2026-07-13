Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

What Women Saw in Grant Platner by Rebecca Traister in Intelligencer

When the Male Gaze Turns on Men by Kate Manne in the New York Times

What Teenage Boys Already Know: What’s a Little Rape Compared to a Man’s Potential? by Soraya Chemaly in Unmanned (Substack)

Me, Myself, and IUDs by Julia Lure in Mother Jones

Meet Gen Z’s Phyllis Schlafly—She Hopes by Jessica Valenti in Abortion, Every Day (Substack)

A Free-Speech Meltdown by Gal Beckerman in the Atlantic

From here and there:

We Need More Good Men (Slate)

The Leftists Debasing Themselves to Defend Graham Platner

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar