Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

Tulsi Gabbard, her guru and the mysterious messages that helped shape her political career by Jon Swaine in the Washington Post

A Coast Guard Commander Miscarried. She Nearly Died After Being Denied Care. by Erin Edwards and Robin Fields in ProPublica

The Death of the Starter Home by Jackie Cooperman in Wired

Inside the Conference Recruiting Young Women to be Tradwives by Madeline Peltz in Abortion, Every Day (Substack)

RFK’s Answer to the Maternal Health Crisis: Hide the Data by Chasity Hale in Mother Jones

Trump and MAGA Are Getting Crushed by Jennifer Rubin in the Contrarian (Substack)

From here and there:

What Is Liberal Patriotism? Tell Me.

Is It Wrong to End a Down Syndrome Pregnancy?

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar