Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
Tulsi Gabbard, her guru and the mysterious messages that helped shape her political career by Jon Swaine in the Washington Post
A Coast Guard Commander Miscarried. She Nearly Died After Being Denied Care. by Erin Edwards and Robin Fields in ProPublica
The Death of the Starter Home by Jackie Cooperman in Wired
Inside the Conference Recruiting Young Women to be Tradwives by Madeline Peltz in Abortion, Every Day (Substack)
RFK’s Answer to the Maternal Health Crisis: Hide the Data by Chasity Hale in Mother Jones
Trump and MAGA Are Getting Crushed by Jennifer Rubin in the Contrarian (Substack)
From here and there:
What Is Liberal Patriotism? Tell Me.
Is It Wrong to End a Down Syndrome Pregnancy?
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.