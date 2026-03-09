Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

Inside the Latest, and Scariest, Iteration of America’s Endless Abortion Wars by Becca Andrews in Mother Jones

The ‘Crazy’ Plot to Release the Epstein Files by Sarah Fitzpatrick in the Atlantic

Choosing to Become a Single Mom by Choice by Anna Louie Sussman in the Cut

How ICE Enforcement Is Driving Black Domestic Workers Out of Public Spaces by Jenn Stowe in Ms. Magazine

Never eat with women by Anand Giridharadas in The Ink (Substack)

Love in the Time of A.I. Companions by Anna Wiener in the New Yorker

From here and there:

Texas’ Democratic Primary Is About a Lot More Than Jasmine Crockett versus James Talarico (Slate)

Why Did Donald Trump Start a War With Iran?

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar