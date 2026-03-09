Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
From around the web:
Inside the Latest, and Scariest, Iteration of America’s Endless Abortion Wars by Becca Andrews in Mother Jones
The ‘Crazy’ Plot to Release the Epstein Files by Sarah Fitzpatrick in the Atlantic
Choosing to Become a Single Mom by Choice by Anna Louie Sussman in the Cut
How ICE Enforcement Is Driving Black Domestic Workers Out of Public Spaces by Jenn Stowe in Ms. Magazine
Never eat with women by Anand Giridharadas in The Ink (Substack)
Love in the Time of A.I. Companions by Anna Wiener in the New Yorker
From here and there:
Texas’ Democratic Primary Is About a Lot More Than Jasmine Crockett versus James Talarico (Slate)
Why Did Donald Trump Start a War With Iran?
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
