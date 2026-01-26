Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
From around the web:
Welcome to the American Winter by Robert F. Worth in the Atlantic
Move Over Childless Cat Ladies. There’s a New Broad in Town. by Jennifer Weiss-Wolf in the Contrarian (Substack)
How Right-Wing Superstar Riley Gaines Built an Anti-Trans Empire by Madison Pauly in Mother Jones
The Mayor of an Occupied City by Ruby Cramer in the New Yorker
My journey from foreign correspondent to Uber driver in Trump’s America by Steve Scherer on Substack
Black women’s unemployment has skyrocketed. Here’s what happened. by Chabeli Carrazana in the 19th
From here and there:
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
