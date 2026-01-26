Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

Welcome to the American Winter by Robert F. Worth in the Atlantic

Move Over Childless Cat Ladies. There’s a New Broad in Town. by Jennifer Weiss-Wolf in the Contrarian (Substack)

How Right-Wing Superstar Riley Gaines Built an Anti-Trans Empire by Madison Pauly in Mother Jones

The Mayor of an Occupied City by Ruby Cramer in the New Yorker

My journey from foreign correspondent to Uber driver in Trump’s America by Steve Scherer on Substack

Black women’s unemployment has skyrocketed. Here’s what happened. by Chabeli Carrazana in the 19th

From here and there:

The Sexual Politics of ICE

Donald Trump Is Not Well

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar