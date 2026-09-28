Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
Is A.I. Above the Law? by Jill Lepore in the New Yorker
She’s 28, Loves God and Her Family, and Might Be the Reason You Can’t Have Kids by Emi Nietfeld in Wired
Is Platonic Co-Parenting the Future of the Family? by Samantha Camire in the Nation
In its push to subordinate women, the American right is embracing raunch by Moira Donegan in the Guardian
What Does the Climate Movement Do Now? by Jason Dove Mark in the Atlantic
Adolescent Boys’ Favorites are Alleged Rapists by Kate Manne in More to Hate (Substack)
From here and there:
So What Are Progressives Supposed to Do About Public Education? (Slate)
Can Democrats Go MAHA Without Going Anti-Vax?
The “Everything” Problem With American Schools
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.