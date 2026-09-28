Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

Is A.I. Above the Law? by Jill Lepore in the New Yorker

She’s 28, Loves God and Her Family, and Might Be the Reason You Can’t Have Kids by Emi Nietfeld in Wired

Is Platonic Co-Parenting the Future of the Family? by Samantha Camire in the Nation

In its push to subordinate women, the American right is embracing raunch by Moira Donegan in the Guardian

What Does the Climate Movement Do Now? by Jason Dove Mark in the Atlantic

Adolescent Boys’ Favorites are Alleged Rapists by Kate Manne in More to Hate (Substack)

From here and there:

So What Are Progressives Supposed to Do About Public Education? (Slate)

Can Democrats Go MAHA Without Going Anti-Vax?

The “Everything” Problem With American Schools

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar