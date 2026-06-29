Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
Abortion Has Always Been an American Tradition by Regina Mahone in the Nation
A Mayor Is Taking Maternity Leave in Japan. Some Men Are Furious. by Javier C. Hernández and Kiuko Notoya in the New York Times
Why The World Ignores Genocide in Sudan by Janine di Giovanni in Vanity Fair
A Terrible Thing Happened to My Family by Pete Buttigieg on Substack
The Right Doesn’t Have to Revoke the 19th to Undermine Women’s Citizenship by Soraya Chemaly in Unmanned (Substack)
Preparing for the unthinkable by Erica Hellerstein in El Tímpano
The Billionaires’ Vagina Club by Melanie Thernstrom in the New Yorker
From here and there:
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Throughline by Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.