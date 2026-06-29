Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads!

From around the web:

Abortion Has Always Been an American Tradition by Regina Mahone in the Nation

A Mayor Is Taking Maternity Leave in Japan. Some Men Are Furious. by Javier C. Hernández and Kiuko Notoya in the New York Times

Why The World Ignores Genocide in Sudan by Janine di Giovanni in Vanity Fair

A Terrible Thing Happened to My Family by Pete Buttigieg on Substack

The Right Doesn’t Have to Revoke the 19th to Undermine Women’s Citizenship by Soraya Chemaly in Unmanned (Substack)

Preparing for the unthinkable by Erica Hellerstein in El Tímpano

The Billionaires’ Vagina Club by Melanie Thernstrom in the New Yorker

From here and there:

Rage Against the Machine

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar