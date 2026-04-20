Throughline by Jill Filipovic

Throughline by Jill Filipovic

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Jay
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Trump and company to be blunt are solely doing it out of desiring control of women, nothing less and nothing more imo: it’s 100% evil, they know it, but it boils down to that alone to me. It’s not at all even remotely a good faith effort, and it’s too kind to assume that there’s much more to it than that.

It’s clearly imo in part to prevent the population from becoming more nonwhite as that segment is growing, but in also part for to be blunt a goal of absolute domination of women by evil men not in good faith, in tandem.

They figure they need more Caucasian children with especially the Hispanic population growing born to maintain racial “purity” to offset it so namely more “white” babies born which is why this sinister plan is there in truth, as especially Hispanics growing in number to maybe become narrowly the majority of the US population by 2050 is not politically favorable to them long term.

Fascists desire control of women just as much as they desire the demonizing of those nonwhite, immigrants, homosexual, trans, disabled, etc. Less access to contraceptives or abortifacients is the absolute goal, to that sinister end, for women who need them.

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