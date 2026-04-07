Hello readers! I’m writing to invite you to my writing + yoga retreat in beautiful Vietnam this fall.

(And if Vietnam isn’t your thing, there are still spaces available in my writing + yoga retreat on the Greek island of Folegandros this June).

The Vietnam retreat was originally scheduled for this spring, but we got some feedback that spring was just too soon. So we’ve rescheduled, and the retreat will be held from Sept 27 - Oct. 3, 2026. I co-host the retreat with my friend and yoga teacher Emily Shapiro, whose classes are simply incredible (and appropriate for all levels of yogis, so all are welcome). We will start in Hanoi, Vietnam’s dynamic capital city and my current home, where we’ll eat our way through one of the world’s best food towns. Then we’ll head up to Sapa, Vietnam’s northern hills. Sapa is gorgeous, and in the fall, the weather is cooling down, the rains have subsided, and the rice fields are just beginning to glow golden.

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You can trek and bike, or choose to hang by the pool and get a massage at the spa. We’ll be staying in a luxury hilltop resort, and we’ll get you there from Hanoi. Daily yoga, daily writing workshops, transport from and back to Hanoi, and all your meals are included. You do not need to be a writer or a yogi to attend these retreats, just someone who is interested in either or both.

I hope you can come! Vietnam is a truly extraordinary country, Hanoi is so much fun, and Sapa is one of the nation’s crown jewels. I’m also unlikely to do this retreat again next year, so if you’re tempted, now is the time.

Please don’t hesitate to reach out with any questions — just hit rely to this email. Hope to see you in Vietnam! More info here:

https://onthegroundretreats.com/retreat/vietnam

xx Jill