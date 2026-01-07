The Trump administration has effectively told emergency rooms and hospitals that they do not have to save pregnant women’s lives or preserve their health. Under a long-standing federal law, emergency rooms have to stabilize patients regardless of whether or not those patients can pay; if the hospital cannot provide the care the patient needs, they are required to stabilize them and then transfer them somewhere that can. For pregnant patients, this means that hospitals and ERs may sometimes have to provide abortion care: If a pregnant woman is in a health- or life-threatening emergency, in some cases, the only way to stabilize her is to end the pregnancy. But “pro-life” groups don’t like this law; they prefer to let women lose their uteruses, or hemorrhage, or wind up on a ventilator, or nearly die of sepsis or other infection — they claim that abortion is never medically necessary, and threaten to prosecute any doctor who deems it so. The result is that some women are dying; many more are nearly dying, particular women in the midst of miscarriages. In Texas, rates of sepsis infection among miscarrying women increased by more than 50% after their abortion ban — doctors are waiting until pregnant women have serious potentially deadly infections before giving them the care they need. And they’re doing this because new Trump administration rules do not require them to treat pregnant patients like all other people; pregnant women are a legal sub-category of person, not entitled the same requirement of care as everyone else.